OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal prison in a federal drug conspiracy case. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Ryan Compton, 32, of Owensboro, conspired with Christopher Berry, 41, of Harned, in November 2020 to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Officials say Compton also distributed 83 grams of methamphetamine to another person in December of 2020.

Compton was charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine. Berry was sentenced in August of 2021 to 15.5 years for the same charges as well as possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

“Many families in Kentucky have endured pain and suffering due to the drug crisis plaguing our nation,” said Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Division. “ATF is committed to making our communities safer. This investigation demonstrates that federal, state, and local law enforcement work closely to pursue drug dealers who use guns. I commend the Kentucky State Police, the Henderson Police Department, the ATF Bowling Green Office and the prosecution team for their hard work in bringing these offenders to justice.”