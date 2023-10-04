HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Commonwealth Attorney Herbert McKee Jr. announced a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after an incident in 2020.

According to a post from McKee, Kenneth Edmonds Jr. was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder and tampering with a witness. McKee confirmed to Eyewitness News that the charges are connected to an incident that occurred on October 9, 2020.

“We pray for continued healing for the survivor in this case,” McKee wrote. “We also want to thank our Victim Advocate for making the survivor feel safe and heard during the pendency of the case and for securing a travel grant from ZeroV.org that allowed our survivor to give a powerful impact statement in-person.”

McKee said Edmonds Jr. was charged on November 17, 2020