Owensboro man wins $80,000 from scratch-off ticket

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man has won a total of $80,000 from a $5 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

Terry Pollard says he purchased the ticket from a vending machine at Franey’s #1 in Owensboro.

“I looked back at the machine and noticed five tickets were left on the pack and I had $25 on me and thought why not,” said Pollard.

Pollard says his lottery winnings will help him with his goal of opening a full-service spa one day. Franey’s #1 will also receive a bonus of $800 for selling the ticket.