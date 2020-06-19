Owensboro man’s weight-loss story featured on Good Morning America webpage

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Jacob Kiper, who works at Matthew 25 AIDS Services in Owensboro, has lost 129 pounds over the past 2 1/2 years.

Kiper started his weight loss journey in January 2018, when, at his wife’s urging, he joined WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

“Over the years, my wife started to get very worried knowing that I have a family history of heart disease and health problems related to poor diet,” Kiper said, adding that the concerns grew when the couple’s sons were born. “She really wanted me to give an honest effort to take back control of my health.”

Now that Kiper has hit his goal weight, he said he sees not only the physical changes of his weight loss but also the mental changes, both at home and in his work as a mental health counselor for people with HIV/AIDs.

“Part of my job is encouraging people and coaching them through making general wellness changes in life,” he said. “When I’m trying to coach people through making big life changes to improve their overall wellness while I myself was living a very unhealthy life, I was very aware of that hypocrisy.”

