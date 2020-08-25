Owensboro memorial for fallen soldiers unveiled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- A memorial dedicated to the families who have lost loved ones in combat was unveiled at Smothers Park in Owensboro Tuesday.

Monuments to Gold Star Families are in place across the country and show that the community cares about them and the loss of their loved ones. The city paid for the monument through donations.

Reverend Larry Lewis, whose brother died fighting in the Vietnam War, says it was very moving to see the memorial and its significance.

It just touched my heart, and I know it touched the other families’ hearts as well to know that our community like this has opened up their arms to us to help to get through this

Rev. Larry Lewis

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)

