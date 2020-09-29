Owensboro Monument Relocation Committee scheduled to meet today

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The special committee created to decide on the process of moving a Confederate monument in Owensboro is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

The Monument Relocation Committee plans to narrow down the possible location options and outline the terms of delivery.

The monument has stood outside the Daviess County Courthouse since the year 1900.

Eyewitness News will bring you the details of the meeting online and on-air.

