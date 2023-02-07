HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art Foundation received a gift of $1 million during ceremonies on Tuesday from Dr. R. Wathen Jr. and Jeanette Napier Medley.

“I have given numerous works of art to the museum from our personal collection as well as other gifts over the years and I have been giving a lot of thought to how I could help this institution build a stronger financial base far into the future,” said Dr. Medley. “The endowment is meant to provide financial stability and a permanent source of annual income. The principal of the endowment is restricted and will remain intact.”

Board of Directors Chairman James F. Naas, PhD, used the occasion to comment on the progress of the museum’s current “Campaign for the Future”. The campaign launched in 2019 as a $2 million philanthropic effort to “underwrite further restoration of the historical facilities, focus on endowment and acquire sustaining support.” Naas says they have met their sub-goal for sustaining support and still need to raise an additional $250,000 to improve their facilities.

Naas said that an anonymous donor also announced he will match every campaign pledge dollar for dollar up to a total of $125,000 for capital improvements.