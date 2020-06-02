Owensboro NAACP planning peaceful rally Thursday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro NAACP announced it will hold a peaceful rally Thursday along the riverfront starting around 6:30 PM.

The Peace and Reconciliation Rally will start at the Overlook Pavilion in Smother’s Park. Organizers are asking attendees to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask or face covering.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)

