Owensboro NAACP planning peaceful rally Thursday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro NAACP announced it will hold a peaceful rally Thursday along the riverfront starting around 6:30 PM.
The Peace and Reconciliation Rally will start at the Overlook Pavilion in Smother’s Park. Organizers are asking attendees to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask or face covering.
(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)
