Owensboro NAACP rally postponed, organizer discusses goal of event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Organizers of the NAACP rally scheduled for Thursday night in Owensboro has been postponed because of the rain.

The rally will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Owensboro Riverfront Pavilion.

Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP, says she has seen a range of emotions in the community since the death of George Floyd and the events since.

“[I have seen] outrage to an utter sense of hopelessness and despair, and then from some people I’ve seen a new energy to want to get involved in the community,” Randolph says.

Randolph hopes the rally accomplishes peace and reconciliation. She also addressed systematic racism.

“Well, it’s not something that is significant or concentrated in our community. It is a nationwide issue, because our country was built on slavery. Our country, also, from its inception, has had racism and its challenges with racism, so systematic racism that is woven into the fabric of our country is something that is not localized just in our community. It’s nationwide,” Randolph said. “That’s why we have protests that are erupting all over the place.”

Randolph plans to keep the message going by offering solutions to community problems and hopes the concerns addressed at the rally’s open forum lead to future discussions.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)