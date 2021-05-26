Owensboro named ‘must-visit place’ for country music fans by Rolling Stone

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro is known around the nation for its bar-b-q, but its getting more attention for its music and is now on a list with some elite list.

Rolling Stone named the city one of the best destination trips for country music fans.

As the city gets some national recognition now, some hope it leads to more visitors coming to places like this later.

“To have Owensboro now recognized as a music city is now pretty exciting,” says Fran Marseille of Friday After 5.

You occasionally hear the reasons why Owensboro is considered by some a major music city. Now, people around the world are reading about it.

“There are a lot of folks who saw that article, and reached out for congratulations, and just encouragement,” said Chris Joslin of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The museum, Friday After 5 music series, and ROMP Festival were cited as places people can experience while in town, whether on a day trip from Nashville, or as part of an overnight stay.

“With Owensboro and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum being uttered in the same breath as Nashville and Austin, Texas, and Branson and Pigeon Forge, it lets me know that what we’re working on is beginning to pay off,” said Joslin.

Marseille says its already leading to interest from others to bring different events to town.

“Yesterday, when a friend that is a producer called and said, ‘Fran, my movie got distribution. I want to bring it to Friday After 5. I read your article in Rolling Stone. I want to bring it for a secret screening before it Hits theaters,” she recalled.

Joslin says Owensboro must show its a musical destination with more than words.

“You really have to live it out well, if you’re going to be the Bluegrass music capital of the world, or if you’re going to be a Top 7 destination for music, it can’t be in name only. People have to show up. You have to be able to deliver,” he said.

(This story was originally published on May 26, 2021)