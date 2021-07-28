Owensboro native reflects on competing in Olympic trials

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– A western Kentucky swimmer recalls his effort to make team USA. Owensboro native Michael Hampel is a swimmer at Missouri State University. He competed in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials earlier this summer in Omaha. Hampel raced in the hundred meter breast stroke.

The Owensboro Catholic graduate says he enjoyed his chance to represent his country in Tokyo.

“There’s often times where a top five in some of these events at the U.S. Trials will all be in medal contention in Olympic cycles, so it was very intense, but it was a blast. It was very neat,” Hampel said he currently has no interest in making another attempt to qualify for the next summer Olympics in Paris.