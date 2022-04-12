OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) An Owensboro nursing home is fined thousands of dollars after an inspection finds violations.

Federal officials have levied big fines against Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation for violations it says it found during an inspection last summer.

According to an inspection from the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation was cited for failing to ensure dignity for all, not protecting all residents from aggressive behavior and abuse by other residents, and other issues.

The inspection, done last year through interviews with residents and staff, claims that some allegations by residents against other residents were not reported to the state. The nursing home was fined $100,000 dollars by CMS, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the violations.

Administrators declined to comment on camera, but in a letter to residents and families, it said it’s current managers, ClearView Healthcare Management took over last year from former operators, and the problems cited in the inspection were from the past few years. They say they are also working with staff at the center to make changes benefiting everyone, including hiring more staff, which they say leads to better care, and done more training.

We also reached out to ClearView, the parent company, for comment, but our requests were not returned.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2022)