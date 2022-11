OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – This year’s official “Owensboro Christmas Card” has been unveiled. The 34th official card is titled “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and Owensboro City Officials say that it was designed by Aaron Kizer.

City leaders say the card came in early, so you can now buy them at Owensboro City Hall for $2 each. If you want to get your hands on one of this year’s Christmas cards, you have to act fast as there are a limited number available.