HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Burger Week will return March 1-9.

Officials with the city of Owensboro say the event will feature burgers for $7 a piece from various restaurants in the area. Last year, 34,000 burgers were sold generating over $241,000 in burger sales alone.

The event will be sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, German American Bank, Hill View Farms Meats and Green River Appliance & Furniture.