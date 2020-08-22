Owensboro organization announces new outdoor museum

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Puzzle Pieces in Owensboro has announced a new outdoor sensory museum and playground at its campus on New Hartford Rd.

The playground will reportedly be the first of its kind in the country. The first round of playground equipment should be installed by December. Owensboro Health donated a $40,000 grant to make it happen. Puzzle Pieces serves 167 clients with a variety of intellectual and physical disabilities.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)

