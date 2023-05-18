HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is offering KHSAA sports physicals for local athletes entering grades 6-12.

According to a release from the orthopedic practice, designated times at different area high schools have been assigned throughout the months of May and June, as well as different time slots for specific sports. Functional Movement Screen and Y-Balance Test screenings will also be available at select schools.

Student-athletes unable to attend their school’s physical date can still receive a free KHSAA sports physical from Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine’s doctors at 2831 New Hartford Road on June 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the last check-in at 11:30. According to a release, students attending must:

Be accompanied by a parent if under 18-years-old

Wear a t-shirt and shorts

Bring a filled-out KHSAA physical form

Have their family medical history and a list of any medications

For a full list of schools, including their designated physical date, visit the Advanced Center for Orthopedics website. Athletes, parents and coaches can contact the practice with any questions at 270-926-4100.