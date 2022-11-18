OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning on their new complex at the former K-Mart on Frederica Street.

The 60-year, nine-doctor practice will finalize their move to their new, updated facility in 2023 to provide services and amenities to their patients throughout the region. A release promises that their new location will continue to provide residents of Owensboro and the surrounding areas with expert nonsurgical and surgical treatments for injuries and conditions of the ankle, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, shoulder and wrist.

Officials say their location on New Hartford Road will remain open while their new location is being built.