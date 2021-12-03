Owensboro outer loop final report released

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation officials released the final report on the proposed outer loop in Owensboro.

A feasibility study began in April of last year to see if an outer loop around Owensboro and into Daviess County would be beneficial. On Friday, the Daviess County Fiscal Court released the study’s final report.

The project team concluded in the report that based on the current conditions, traffic projections, engineering analysis and public input an outer loop is not feasible at this time.