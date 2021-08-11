Owensboro Park officials discuss future of Cravens Pool

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Park officials gave a presentation on Tuesday on the state of Cravens Pool, and the options for its future during a city commission meeting.

Parks Director Angela Rogers told the commission it needs about $383,000 worth of repairs. She told commissioners there are several options they have regarding its future, ranging from building a new pool, or just replacing it with a spray park.

The city tried to close the pool in 2017, but residents campaigned to keep it open.

