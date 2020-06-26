Owensboro Parks & Recreation announce reopening dates for some facilities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Following guidelines announced by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Owensboro Parks & Recreation announced some of their facilities are set to reopen June 29 and July 3.

Starting Monday, guests can visit playgrounds, Travis Aubrey Skate Park, and Combest Swimming Pool. The pool will be open Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 P.M., Saturdays from 11:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M. and Sundays from 1:00 P.M. through 5:00 P.M. Admission is free for children under two years old and $3 for children and adults. Swim diapers are required for children under two years old.

Restrooms at Ben Hawes, Chautauqua, Dugan Best, and Kendell-Perkins parks will also be available Monday.

Spray parks at Smothers, Legion, and Kendell-Perkins parks are set to reopen the following Monday, July 3. The spray grounds will be able Monday through Sunday from 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M.

Other park amenities like other sport courts and Cravens Pool remain closed until further notice.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

