Owensboro Parks & Recreation announces more reopening dates

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Parks and Recreation announced Friday additional locations in the parks system will open for public use.

On June 15, Castlen Dog Park, youth ball diamonds, youth sports leagues who utilize city locations and follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s youth sports guidelines and youth golf lessons, camps and programs will reopen.

Shelter reservations for groups of 50 people or less and restrooms at Ben Hawes, Legion and Moreland Parks will reopen June 22.

The Parks & Recreation Administrative Center is open to the public. Capacity is limited to three guests at any time, and visitors must provide and wear a mask. The city encourages citizens to conduct business with the City through electronic means such as email and phone.

Park amenities like playgrounds, other sport courts and fields remain closed until further notice.

Locations currently available for use:

· Outdoor park greenspace

· Boat Ramp at English Park

· Fishing Lakes

· Paved walking trails

· Adkisson Greenbelt

· Hiking Trails at Joe Ford Nature Park and Ben Hawes

· Rudy Mines Mountain Bike Trails

· Outdoor tennis courts

· Archery range at Ben Hawes Park

· Hillcrest and Ben Hawes Golf Courses with restrictions

· Owensboro Parks & Recreation Administrative Center with restrictions

· Centre Court operated by the Owensboro Daviess County Tennis Association