Owensboro police are investigating a shooting death as murder

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is currently investigating a murder that occurred Wednesday night around 9:45.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 100 block of East 25th Street for a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult female deceased from a gunshot wound.

A juvenile female and adult male also suffered gunshot wounds, which were believed to be life threatening.

Detectives say they believe this was a part of a domestic dispute and not part of the twelve recent shootings across the city.

Last night’s shooting here along East 25th Street becomes the 13th shooting investigation Owensboro Police are doing this month alone. While this shooting is not connected to any others from earlier this month, other shootings from this month may be connected.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy,” said DeHavin Griffith, who is related to the woman who died in the shooting at a home just before 10:00 PM Wednesday. He, and other family members are still figuring out what happened and why.

“I don’t even know how to feel. It don’t even feel real It feels like I’m in GTA, like a video game,” he said.

Officer Andrew Boggess of Owensboro Police says detectives are starting to believe the injured man is responsible, but no charges have been filed against anyone so far. While last night’s shooting is the 13th this month across the city. Police say it is not related to any of the other cases. They also say three other cases appear unrelated, but nine others may be related. Meanwhile, OPD are changing patrols in the wake of shootings and shots fired calls.

“We are modifying and increasing our patrols in areas we believe where we’ve seen an increase in these kinds of instances,” he said.

Charges were filed against suspects in the shots fired cases from earlier this month at the intersection of East Byers and J.R. Miller Boulevard, and at East 26th and Strawbridge.

“I heard the shot. Me and my wife heard the shot. We didn’t come outside to investigate,” said Brad Crowe, who lives near one scene where shots were fired on West Ninth Street earlier this month.

“It’s scary, because you never know when a bullet comes flying through your living room,” he said, when asked about the shootings and shots fired calls around the city this month.

As for the murder investigation on East 25th, police say they are still trying to figure out what lead to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Owensboro police at 270-687-8888 or call Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484 to leave an anonymous tip.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2022)