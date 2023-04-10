HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Central City man was arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing that took place over the weekend.

Officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East 4th Street in reference to a stabbing complaint on April 8 at approximately 1:30 p.m.. Officers say they discovered a male subject with multiple wounds. The subject was transported to a local hospital for possible life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to identify Corbin Waddell, 19, of Central City, as a suspect in the assault and an arrest warrant was obtained. Waddell was arrested on the warrant and charged with assault on the same day. Waddell is currently lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.