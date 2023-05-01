HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officers with the Owensboro Police Department arrested a suspect in an ATM robbery that took place in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive.
According to a release from OPD, officers responded to reports of the robbery just after 7 p.m. on April 22. Police say a female victim was assaulted while withdrawing money from the ATM, and a male subject took the withdrawn money.
During their investigation, police developed Manuel Cuahua, 23, of Owensboro, as a suspect and arrested him on April 30. Cuahua was arrested and charged with robbery. Police say Cuahua has previously been charged with the following:
- Theft from a building $500 < $1,000
- Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess (2 counts)
- Criminal trespassing
- Fleeing or evading police on foot (2 counts)
- Theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts)
- Trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 lbs)
- Resisting arrest (2 counts)