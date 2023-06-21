HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities confirm that a female victm has died after found in Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro with a gunshot wound in the head.

Authorities responded to reports of someone who had been shot in the head just after 12:30 p.m. on Willet Road near Ben Hawes Park. Owensboro Police and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are currently at the scene and say the subject was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

DCSO say they will take the lead on the death investigation.

This is a developing story.