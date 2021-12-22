Owensboro Police begins 9th annual Operation Santa food drive

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) At 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Owensboro Police Department began its 9th annual Operation Santa food drive. Over 300 food boxes were delivered to families in the community in the police’s own makeshift sleighs–police cruisers.

Owensboro Police teamed up with the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County to gather food for those regularly served by the Meals on Wheels program. Funding for the food drive was made possible through donations, as well as the annual “No Shave” fundraiser. The program is also providing assistance to families in need that were identified by Owensboro Public Schools and the Housing Authority of Owensboro.

The Owensboro Police Department would like to thank the following businesses and organizations for their donations: