Owensboro Police believe shooting death was ‘accidental in nature’

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Police are saying they now believe the shooting death of a 15 year old Owensboro boy was an accident.

Aaron Michael Aull Jr. was found with a single gunshot wound Saturday night in an apartment on E 19th St. Police tried to perform first aid on him before he died.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police have not released any more information at this time.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

