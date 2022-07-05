OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police took two juveniles into custody on Monday after officers were lead on a brief foot chase by one of the juveniles.

A release from the Owensboro Police Department said officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of west 7th Street and Frayser Avenue after they observed a traffic violation. Officers say the vehicle was occupied by two juveniles wearing ski masks, and during the traffic stop they located numerous fireworks inside the vehicle. The release from OPD says that dispatch previously received reports of juveniles wearing ski masks shooting fireworks out of a vehicle.

Police say that after the two juveniles exited the vehicle, one of the suspects (identified as Juvenile #1 in the report) attempted to flee and lead police on a brief foot chase. Police say Juvenile #1 had a fully loaded handgun with an extended 40-round magazine on him and another loaded handgun was found inside the vehicle.

Juvenile #1 was taken into custody and transported to Warren Regional Detention for the following charges:

Possession of a handgun by a minor, 1st offense

Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)

Fireworks in city limits

Juvenile #2 was also taken into custody and charged with the following: