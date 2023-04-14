HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department arrested two people after receiving reports that a business was rolling back the odometers in vehicles prior to reselling them.

According to a release from OPD, federal and state partners were contacted for assistance in the investigation and it was determined that Discount Motors owner, Eddie Howard, 63, and salesman Donald Adams, 60, acted together in utilizing electronic devices to commit multiple acts of fraud. Officers executed a search warrant at the business on Thursday, resulting in the seizure of evidence related to the crimes, including approximately $350,000 in cash, three firearms, oxycodone pills, two vehicles and electronic devices utilized to perpetrate fraud.

Eddie Howard Donald Adams

Both men were charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 20 counts of tampering with motor vehicle or motor home odometers and prescription controlled substance not in proper containers. In addition, Howard was charged with the following:

Assault – domestic violence – no visible injury

Business/employee fail to return or falsely return or failure to pay taxes with intent to evade tax.

Adams has previously been charged with criminal abuse, assault, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.