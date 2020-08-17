OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department has identified Corbin Henry, 15, as the victim of a shooting late Saturday night.
Officers responded to the scene on the 1500 block of W. 5th Avenue around 10:30 Saturday night and reportedly found Henry dead from a single gunshot wound. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 270-687-8888 or 270-687-8484.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Owensboro Police Department identifies weekend shooting victim
- Two victims in Ohio County fire are identified
- EPD officer arrested on driving while intoxicated charges
- Vice President Mike Pence heading back to Tri-State Aero
- Northeast Dubois Co. School Corporation reports COVID-19 case