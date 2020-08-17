Owensboro Police Department identifies weekend shooting victim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department has identified Corbin Henry, 15, as the victim of a shooting late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene on the 1500 block of W. 5th Avenue around 10:30 Saturday night and reportedly found Henry dead from a single gunshot wound. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 270-687-8888 or 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

