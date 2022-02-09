OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro police say some types of crime decreased last year, even though they’re seeing a higher number of gun related crimes.

The police chief tells city leaders a total of one hundred eighty three violent crimes were committed in the city last year. That is a slight drop from one hundred eighty eight in 2020. That includes murders, rapes, and assaults. Property crimes were also down. But there were 13 shootings and shots fired cases last month alone. That’s more than double the number from January of 2021.

The chief says many of the recent gun crimes across the city involve juveniles.