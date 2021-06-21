Owensboro Police holding recruiting event

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are hoping a recruitment open house will add some much needed help to the force.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the police headquarters on Ninth Street. According to Officer Andrew Boggess, there are currently 13 openings available and 11 officers are at the state police academy.

The open house comes weeks after Police Chief Art Ealum told city commissioners they were short on manpower when asked about trying to enforce traffic on Second Street downtown.