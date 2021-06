OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the 1500 block of Werner Avenue on Monday.

Police responded to a single vehicle collision with a tree just before 1:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. Members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit are now investigating the collision.