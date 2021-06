OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 2200 block of Triplett Street. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Triplett Street is currently closed at 21st Street while members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit investigate the collision.