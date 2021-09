OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision on Friday in the 800 block of Moreland Street.

Police responded just before 2 p.m. to a report of a passenger car striking a utility pole. Police say the driver was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. They said no one else was involved in the collision.

The Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the collision.

This is a developing story.