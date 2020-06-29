Owensboro Police investigating fatal shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A 49-year-old man has died after being shot in Owensboro late Sunday night.

Owensboro Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

OPD said officers responded to a home on Hanning Lane around 11:11 p.m. Sunday where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)