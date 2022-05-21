OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department is launching an investigation after a man, 38, died from injuries suffered during a shooting late Friday night in the 3800 block of Arlington Drive.

Officers say first responders spotted the man with “multiple gunshot wounds” after responding to a shots fired call shortly after 10:00 Friday evening. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

While police are still investigating, they have not yet identified the victim and no other details were released. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 270-687-8888 or 270-687-8484.

This is a developing story.