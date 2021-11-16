Owensboro police investigating Monday night shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Two people are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Owensboro Monday.

Owensboro police responded just before 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive, where they found an adult male with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A shot time later, a second adult male arrived at the hospital with a head injury believed to be sustained during the altercation.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.