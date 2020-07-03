Owensboro Police investigating shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting early Friday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of West 7th Street just before 12:30 a.m.

They found 20-year-old Tyler Glover on the porch with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and police say he had potentially life threatening injuries.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 2, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS