Owensboro police investigating shooting near downtown

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating an early morning shooting near the city’s downtown. Officers say they were originally called to the hospital around 12:30 a.m., after an adult male showed up with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. It was later determined the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of West 10th Street.

Detectives responded and are currently investigating. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.