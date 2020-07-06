Owensboro Police investigating shooting of teen

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager early Monday morning.
Officers initially responded to West 10th Street on a medical run believe to be a 16-year-old who had been shot with a firework.
Police later determined the teen was shot in the leg with a gun. He was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
As detectives continue to investigate they’re asking anyone with additional information
to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at
270-687-8484.
(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)
