Owensboro Police investigating shooting of teen

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager early Monday morning.

Officers initially responded to West 10th Street on a medical run believe to be a 16-year-old who had been shot with a firework.

Police later determined the teen was shot in the leg with a gun. He was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

As detectives continue to investigate they’re asking anyone with additional information

to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at

270-687-8484.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: