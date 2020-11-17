Owensboro Police looking for missing man

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department needs help finding a man last seen earlier this month.
Police say 36-year-old Marcus A. Calhoun was last seen November 7th checking out of a motel.
Police say he is 5’8″ and 140 lbs.
If you have any information, call police t 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)