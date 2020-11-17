Owensboro Police looking for missing man

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department needs help finding a man last seen earlier this month.

Police say 36-year-old Marcus A. Calhoun was last seen November 7th checking out of a motel.

Police say he is 5’8″ and 140 lbs.

If you have any information, call police t 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)