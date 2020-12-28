Owensboro police looking for person of interest in theft case

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro police are looking for help in finding a person of interest. Police believe the man in the photo is involved in a theft they are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Saffran at 270-687-8880, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)

