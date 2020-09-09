Owensboro Police looking to identify theft suspect

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department released several pictures of a suspect they believe stole a check from Tony Clark Realtors on Frederica St.
Police also released a picture of a red four-door car. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-687-8890 or 270-687-8484.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)
