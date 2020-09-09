Owensboro Police looking to identify theft suspect

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department released several pictures of a suspect they believe stole a check from Tony Clark Realtors on Frederica St.

Case # 19-70055 – The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft involving the male in the photos.



If you have any information about this person of interest, please call Detective Champion at 270-687-8890, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. pic.twitter.com/N6MGqIrRFp — Owensboro Police (@owensboropolice) September 9, 2020

Police also released a picture of a red four-door car. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-687-8890 or 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)