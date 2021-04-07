Owensboro Police mourn loss of officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department announced the loss of one of its officers.

The Department says Officer Shartez McHenry is being remembered for her dedication to the community and passion for helping others.

“Officer McHenry’s enthusiasm was contagious. Our hearts are broken. We miss our friend and sister,” the department shared in a Facebook post.

“Officer McHenry would want us to honor her by continuing her legacy of selfless service. This is what we intend to do. Officer McHenry, we will take the watch from here,” the department shared.

Officer McHenry was with the department for seven years.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)