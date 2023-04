HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department says no charges will be filed at this time after officers were dispatched to investigate a possible threat at US Bank on Wednesday.

An Owensboro Police PIO said no firearms were found after searching multiple locations following the incident. Officers were dispatched to the scene on Wednesday afternoon after someone reportedly threatened employees at the bank.

Schools in the area were put on temporary lock-out during the incident.