Owensboro police react to increase in criminal cases involving juveniles

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) We are still in the first month of 2022 and there have already been a number of criminal reports involving juveniles. And police aren’t sure what is causing this increase in cases.

“I don’t have an answer to that. We have had four actual shootings were a person was struck. I believe that out of those, two juveniles were struck and two adults were struck. And I believe we have had four firearm discharges since the beginning of the year,” said Ofc. Andrew Boggess of Owensboro Police Dept.

Boggess says that Thursday night’s incident is the first time they have been able to connect juveniles to a shots fired call. However, police have been able to connect juveniles to other cases.

As for another shooting that occurred a few weeks ago, he says they have made progress.

“It is still an open investigation and there could be additional charges filed. But we were able to charge three juveniles with robbery from one of the shootings a couple of weeks ago,” said Ofc. Boggess.

Boggess says he believes the victims involved in these cases were targeted.

“It’s not just a random act. Now whether there could be some correlation between those cases, I cannot speak on that. They are at varying levels of the investigation,” Boggess said.

At this time police have not made a connection between the cases. Police also tell us they have not been able to make other arrests pertaining to the previous shots fired calls.