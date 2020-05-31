Owensboro Police release statement in support of peaceful protests

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum released a statement Sunday saying he is very proud that the protesters in the city Saturday did not resort to the “violence and destruction other cities have experienced this past week.”

Ealum added that he commends the Owensboro Police officers who maintained order and protected activists, saying “we all want peace in this city.”

Ealum added that the inconvenience motorists experienced after protesters blocked the Glover H. Cary Bridge “paled in comparison to the social injustices that African Americans and other people of

color have suffered in our country for centuries.”

While there were a few people in the crowd with “ill intentions,” Ealum said “the

majority of our citizens represented themselves and our community well,” adding that the protesters voiced “legitimate concerns” about police brutality in America and issues concerning the Owensboro Police Department.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

