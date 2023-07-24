HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department has released a statement about the two women from Calhoun who were reported missing over the weekend.

Owensboro Police said there was no evidence to indicate the individuals were under duress, and detectives believe they traveled to Webster County after leaving Owensboro. Officers say detectives are currently in Webster County assisting agencies in charge of the search.

OPD’s full statement can be read below:

On July 22, 2023 Officers received information that a McLean County resident and her mother had not returned home to McLean County as expected. It was determined that the two individuals left an assisted living home in McLean County, briefly dined at an Owensboro restaurant, then left the city. There was no evidence to indicate the individuals were under duress while in Owensboro. During the investigation, Detectives worked with and traveled to neighboring jurisdictions in an attempt to locate the missing persons. Based upon cell phone records obtained by Owensboro Police Department Detectives, after leaving Owensboro the missing persons cell phones pinged in Webster County, KY. Owensboro Police Department Detectives are currently in Webster County assisting agencies in charge of the search. Owensboro Police

Riverside Care & Rehabilitation also released a statement saying they appreciate public interest and concern, and that they are actively working with the Owensboro Police Department, McLean County Sheriff and Kentucky State Police.

Authorities say mother-and-daughter Bonnie Mayes and Regina Payne failed to return home after eating at Sonic in Owensboro on July 21. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call 270-273-3551 or dial 911.