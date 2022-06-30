OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent out a reminder about fireworks to the public on June 30. OPD encourages everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and responsible manner but reminds everyone there are rules for using fireworks in Owensboro city limits.

These rules include:

Fireworks may only be used between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Fireworks may be used between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 3 and 4.

No person may use fireworks if they are under the age of 18, within 200 feet of any structure, within 200 feet of any vehicle, within 200 feet of any other person or where the use of fireworks would place a person in violation of any law, regulation or ordinance.

OPD reminds the public fireworks have the ability to be very dangerous to the user and others. Fireworks pointed toward people, vehicles and property have resulted in injuries, property damage and criminal charges said an OPD spokesperson.